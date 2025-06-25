Do your words need more bang?

If you feel your words need more bang, the words are almost certainly not your problem.

It’s much more likely that you yourself don’t trust the idea yet.

Because if you would, you wouldn’t need to push so hard.

You’d just say what needs to be said.

Plain and simple.

But when you’re unsure, that doesn’t work.

The simple words feel a little awkward and sound slightly off.

So you add more words. Fancier words. And invest more energy.

Not to improve the idea, but to fix how it sounds.

And that’s a trap. You think you need fancier words.

But fancy words won’t fix an unfinished idea.

The path to a better idea runs straight through the search for plain and simple words.

If it doesn’t feel right saying it simply, it’s a clear signal that there’s work to do on the thinking behind them.

Sure, the simple words maybe aren’t themselves the fix.

But they’ll certainly show you where to look.

