Disco: The main thing is fear of the unknown. You might be in a place where you’re not necessarily happy or you’re waking up in the morning and you’re not full of excitement. It’s hard to wake up. You keep hitting the snooze button and just kind of delaying as much as you can your day, cause you’re not really passionate about what you want to do. You’re not really excited about what you’re about to do. So, at that point, you have a decision to make whether to change something or just kind of stick with what’s familiar and has been working so far.

I think, the fear of the unknown and uncertainty about what that change could lead to is what’s holding a lot of people back.

The next step, I think after you’re already at a point that you realize: “Okay, this can’t keep going on. I can’t keep going on like this forever. I need to change something.” Then I think the next thing that’s holding people back is that they don’t know how to go about it, they don’t have the tools. This is where I want to help people take that leap.