Thanks for your effort

It’s a family tradition for us to say thanks to our children at the end of each school year, not for the marks they brought home but for the effort they put in …

… most importantly for embracing the opportunity to learn and have fun with it.

I think that’s a good habit in business, too, especially for ambitious teams.

When we’re constantly busy cracking the next challenge, it can be hard to hit pause for a moment and celebrate how far we’ve already come. It’s easy to take the effort for granted. But taking a moment once in a while to appreciate the effort and say thanks to the team should be just as easy.

What traditions do you have to celebrate efforts? In your family or in business?

