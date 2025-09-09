Dear younger me,

What exciting times you live in.

You’re bursting with ideas and you want the world to notice.

Leave your mark. Make a dent.

And you’ll have plenty of opportunities for it.

But here’s something I wish I had learnt sooner:

Impressing people is not to be confused with making an impact.

Sounding smart is not the same as making sense.

And polishing your words won’t fix the gaps in your thinking.

What works is simple:

Say what’s true.

Say it plain and simple.

Use words that help others see it.

When you do, they’ll trust you.

You’ll spend your life helping others see that, too.

And it will be worth it.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael