Silent and listen

Isn’t it interesting how “listen” and “silent” are anagrams?

Makes it feel like they are two sides of the same thing.

In a way, they are:

When you listen intently, you become silent.

When you are silent, you can truly listen.

But there’s more:

When you remain silent, even if it’s just a little longer, you’ll pick up nuances that you would miss if you broke the silence.

I find it fascinating how much we can learn if we simply stay silent for a second longer and let the other person continue talking.

Silent is

… how we pay attention.

… how we allow others to open up in a conversation.

… how we give the space for their words to unfold naturally.

… how we reflect on what is being said.

In other words: silent is how we listen for what’s really going on.

Have you experienced moments where silence improved your communication?