You don’t need permission

My elementary school teacher kept telling me that I couldn’t make it in grammar school because I was too quiet. I graduated top of my class.

Our neighbour kept telling my mother that I couldn’t make it in business because I was too shy. Here I am, running two sustainable businesses.

My music teacher kept telling us that we couldn’t play electrical instruments at the school concert. We insisted and had the audience cheer so loud that we were the first duo that was allowed to play an encore.

My colleagues at the University kept telling me that you just can’t present like this in a scientific context. After my presentation, the audience was gathering around me being thankful for a different kind of presentation.

I could go on with numerous smaller and bigger examples.

You don’t need anyone’s permission. If you believe in something, you’re the one to make it happen. Take responsibility and give it your best.