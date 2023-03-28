fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Hot rotation

Hits are made in the hot rotation.
That’s just as true for the huge no. 1 hits as it is for your personal favorites.

When we hear a song for the first time, we might fall in love with it. But it’s the repetition that makes it a part of our identity. We easily listen to our favorite tunes more than a hundred times. And it still makes us happy when they pop up again on our playlist (or on radio).

Many content creators treat their content quite differently. They play a new song every time they show up.

What if you treated your content more like songs? Which one would you put on hot rotation?

PS: Keep in mind that this is a necessary but not sufficient condition. A song that’s not on hot rotation won’t become a hit. But that doesn’t meant that every song on hot rotation will become a hit.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

The practice drug

In a world of get-rich-quick advice it’s an eye-opening journey to explore the realm of world class musicians who practice an insane amount of time

Read »

Bypasses

Straight lines are not always the quickest path. That’s why bypasses exist. It might be shorter to drive straight through the town, but the detour

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Upcoming live session, April 25th: Super focused communication

Register