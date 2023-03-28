Hits are made in the hot rotation.

That’s just as true for the huge no. 1 hits as it is for your personal favorites.

When we hear a song for the first time, we might fall in love with it. But it’s the repetition that makes it a part of our identity. We easily listen to our favorite tunes more than a hundred times. And it still makes us happy when they pop up again on our playlist (or on radio).

Many content creators treat their content quite differently. They play a new song every time they show up.

What if you treated your content more like songs? Which one would you put on hot rotation?

PS: Keep in mind that this is a necessary but not sufficient condition. A song that’s not on hot rotation won’t become a hit. But that doesn’t meant that every song on hot rotation will become a hit.