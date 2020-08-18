The phrase “Wouldn’t it be great?” has been the seed of many great products.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could freeze food so it lasts longer? Wouldn’t it be great if we could take music with us when we go for a walk? Wouldn’t it be great if we could send a letter to someone that arrives within a second?

Asking “Wouldn’t it be great?” leads us to products that solve a problem, serve a need, or right a wrong. It leads us to solutions that would actually be great if they existed. I mean, at some point in the past electric guitars didn’t exist.

Yet, when people present their finished products, often they loose themselves in the details, trying to explain the how rather than the why and the what. Most importantly, they forget to spark the enthusiasm that made them start on the journey in the first place. They would rather show us a bunch of PowerPoint slides rather than just play that gorgeous electrified guitar.

What is so great about your product? Seriously! Why should I be enthusiastic? What problem does it solve? What does it enable that was impossible before? Why are you yourself super-proud of what you achieved? How does it make you feel? Can you make me feel it?

These are the kinds of questions that get buried too often when preparing a slide deck. Yet, these are the kinds of questions that bring your presentation to life and make it more than a bulleted list of details. These are the kinds of questions that turn a boring presentation into an exciting personal story.

So, wouldn’t it be great if you could spark that enthusiasm in your audience?

PS: I’m happy to help because I sure think that you achieving this would be great!