Leaders don’t need a title and not every leader carries a title.

You become a leader by lighting a path in a way that others can join the path.

Sometimes, that’s the quiet team member who’s done the math. Sometimes, it’s the loud member who trusts their gut. Sometimes, it’s the boss.

Other times, it’s not.

This is where we need to go.

This is why we need to go there.

This is why it needs to be us.

These are the questions a leader can put in words.

Who does this for your team?