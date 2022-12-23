SEARCH

A very special X-mas gift

Here’s a last minute idea for a very special X-mas gift that you can’t get on Amazon or in any other shop.

Tonight, sit down and write a letter to the person (by hand). Write down what makes that person special for you. In the words that pop up in that moment. It might be as short as one line or as long as a couple of pages.

You don’t need to be Hemingway for this. It’s not fancy words that make this a special gift. It’s the real words. Your words.

Just be honest and say it from your heart.

Will you write one?

Wishing you a very Merry X-mas.

