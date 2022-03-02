SEARCH

In one sentence

Many great products can be described in one sentence:

  • “The notebook for creative people.”
  • “The fastest acceleration of a production car ever.”
  • “The headphones that let you work in silence.”
  • “The blackest black paint.” (Black 3.0)

Here’s a simple test: Can a customer (not you) describe your product in one sentence?

