Many great products can be described in one sentence:

“The notebook for creative people.”

“The fastest acceleration of a production car ever.”

“The headphones that let you work in silence.”

“The blackest black paint.” (Black 3.0)

Here’s a simple test: Can a customer (not you) describe your product in one sentence?

