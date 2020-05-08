SEARCH

Who’s gonna decide?

When you have an awesome product, it’s tempting to decide for your customer. To just assume that if only your audience knew what you know it would be a no-brainer to choose you, right? And so it’s no wonder that many communicators act as if the information itself was a good enough reason to choose you.

It’s not.

It’s not sufficient to provide all the good reasons to convince the audience. Because it’s not even about the good reasons at all in the first place.

If you’re trying to convince someone, you have already decided for them. You act as if you know the truth and as if they need to agree with you.

They don’t.

And you don’t need them to. Not if your product is actually that good.

Instead, lead your audience to the point of no return. The point where they see and feel what your idea means for them so that they are able to make a conscious decision – no matter what their truth is, no matter how they see the world and what’s important to them.

If you’ve done your homework and your idea is actually good, they will decide for your idea. Even if their truth is totally different than yours. Even if they don’t care for the good reasons at all.

It’s a much more satisfying experience for your audience when you let them decide. When you respect their truth. Their worldview. Their perspective.

Do the right thing. Make it obvious. Let them decide. That’s how servant speakers treat their audience.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz