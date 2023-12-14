fbpx

When in doubt, read your text aloud

Reading aloud is not just for children’s bedtime stories or grandiose speeches. It’s an effective editing tool and a litmus test for the clarity and flow of your text.

When you read your work aloud, you’re no longer just a writer; you become your first audience. You hear what your readers will ‘hear’ in their heads.

The benefits are immediate: Awkward phrasing, long-winded sentences, or subtle errors that your eyes may skip over — your ears will catch them. You’ll notice where you stumble, which usually means your readers would, too. The rhythm of your writing, crucial but easily overlooked, becomes unmistakably clear.

This practice doesn’t require any fancy tools or techniques. Just you, your work, and a willingness to listen.

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

