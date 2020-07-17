SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

What you say vs. how you say it

What you say vs. how you say it

I keep reading this but it’s still as wrong as the first time:

“It doesn’t matter what you say but how you say it!”

What they probably mean is that how you say things has a strong influence on whether what you say actually makes an impact. And so, it might happen that inferior ideas beat superior ones simply because they were communicated better.

But, if you care, then you’ll always start with what you say. It’s why you show up in the first place. It’s what makes the difference. It’s what separates the bullshitter and the hot air producers from those who actually want to change things for the better.

Things might not appear to be fair. Sometimes, it feels that these slick and sneaky marketers are just naturally talented to sell things. But, if you look closely, it’s often not that they are actually more charismatic or more eloquent. It’s just that they understand better what resonates with their audiences.

When you care enough for your cause, it’s part of the game to do the hard work of empathy so that you understand what resonates with your audience, too. And if you do, magic happens. Because when you say the things that you believe in in a way that deeply resonates with your audience, change happens and trust is built.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

About authenticity

When people work on appearing more authentic what they often actually do is become less authentic. Because what they do is to treat the symptoms

Read »

Contagious behavior

His employees immediately knew when Martin was onto something. It showed in his eyes, his voice, and his gestures. Not that it was a big

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz