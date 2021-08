Most websites feel like proposing on the first date, something like this:

“Look, I’m really awesome. I have a Ph.D. and I’m super successful. I’m a good lover, too – here’s a testimonial to prove it. Oh, and I run the marathon in four hours. Wanna marry me?”

Guess the answer?

Even if you’re not looking for a relationship for life, it might make sense to start a little differently.