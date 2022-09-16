When saying it out loud hurts

When was the last time you read out loud the text on your website? Try it now! How does it feel?

How about your bio? Does it sound stiff? Or even feel weird?

Can you even read out loud your mission statement? Or does it feel too pathetic? Or so generic that it could be the mission of almost any company?

Saying it out loud is among the easiest reality checks you can do on your communication.

It should be mandatory in board meetings before you approve anything. If it hurts, don’t approve it.

Have you ever greenlit or published something that didn’t feel right? What did you learn from it?