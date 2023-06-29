fbpx

When their brilliant idea loses to an inferior one that’s among the most frustrating experiences for any entrepreneur or leader.

Even more so when the others are playing it unfair by promising the blue from the skies and using all sorts of sneaky marketing and sales tricks.

But the solution is not to play by their rules and persuade even harder. It’s to change the rules and resonate stronger: understand your audience so well that you can craft messages that resonate so strongly that they become irresistible.

I imagine a world in which those of us who have an important story to tell, a story that has the potential to change the world, find the words to make that happen.

What’s your story?

We need to spice it up

The whole piece needs to be more emotional to get people interested. Let’s add some in. Juice it up with some nice storytelling. And gorgeous

The driver’s seat

Time’s serial. It just passes by. When we read a book, we are in control of the pace with wich we process the information. We

Life’s busy

Life’s busy. I bet that yours is busy, too. So are your audience’s lives. Problems keep popping up for them, quick fixes need to be

