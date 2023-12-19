fbpx

SEARCH

Search

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Search
Close this search box.

Their own way

“A great teacher does not teach you to think like them, but to think without them.”
– Herbie Hancock

The same is true in business … Great leaders don’t create more followers, but more leaders. They don’t impose their way of thinking, but provide the space for the best thoughts to surface, converge, and flourish.

Just like great artists are not born when they merely replicate what their teachers did, great teams are not created from 10 copies of the leader.

The only thing that might be worth than that would be leaders who babysit each and every decision.

The most impactful leaders are usually those who light the path, then step aside to let each team member walk it their own way. They understand that their role isn’t to dominate the decision-making process but to empower their team to make choices confidently.

They don’t dictate, but inspire.

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Read by leaders who make a difference

Read More

The after show ad

YouTube shows ads before and during the video. Here’s a challenge for your next ad: Can you make it so relevant that people would still

Read »

Brilliance booster

When you hire a coach, it’s most likely because you want to improve your situation in some way. But there’s a huge gap between how

Read »

How not to buy tea

I wanted to buy tea. Easy, right? Wrong! Our local supermarket carries hundreds of different teas. Which means that for someone like me who is

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.