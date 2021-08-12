But this company has a much larger marketing department.

But this CEO is much more extroverted.

But our competition is backed by venture captial.

But this girl has richt parents.

And so on and so forth …

It’s easy to find reasons why things are so much easier for the others. And why it’s super hard to compete with them.

But it is what it is.

Instead of complaining about the things that we don’t have, it’s much better to focus on the things that we do have. The irony is that it might just be what our competition envies us for.