SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Envy

But this company has a much larger marketing department.

But this CEO is much more extroverted.

But our competition is backed by venture captial.

But this girl has richt parents.

And so on and so forth …

It’s easy to find reasons why things are so much easier for the others. And why it’s super hard to compete with them.

But it is what it is.

Instead of complaining about the things that we don’t have, it’s much better to focus on the things that we do have. The irony is that it might just be what our competition envies us for.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

The polite audience

Have you ever sat in a totally boring presentation but ended up clapping your hands anyway? Clearly, the applause wasn’t well deserved but you clapped

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com