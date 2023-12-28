fbpx
The story of 2023

A common struggle with storytelling is that people don’t know where to find good stories.

The truth is, you don’t find good stories, you create them. It is through the telling that a story is born.

A great place to start is 2023.

2023 delivered unique events, both globally and in my personal life. I’ve met people who’ve challenged and inspired me. I’ve faced setbacks, celebrated victories, discovered joys, and made some tough decisions.

What did 2023 bring you that made an unexpected difference?
What did you learn that changed your course?
Who crossed your path and left a mark?

Why not take the time in between the years to turn one of the answers into a story, your story of 2023?

PS: We’d love to hear it! Why not share the lessons in a post (or in the comments).

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

