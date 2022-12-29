The story of 2022

What did 2022 bring you? What did you learn? Who did you meet?

Why not take the time in between the years to turn one of the answers into a story, your story of 2022?

One of the most common complaints about storytelling is that people don’t know where to find good stories.

The truth is, you don’t find good stories, you tell good stories. It is through the telling that a story is born.

The three questions at the top are just the tip of the iceberg. It’s been a wild year for most of us. We saw unusual things unfold, large and small. We met unusual people in the most unusual places, some of them hidden from the public, some of them on the global stage. We failed. And succeeded. We stumbled. And got up again. We found beautiful things. And some of us have lost close friends.

2022 was a year in which we made profound experiences.

Pick one. Start with one. And tell a story about it.

PS: I would be honored if you shared one of your stories with me. I’m writing this blog for you and I’d love to get to know you a little better. It would mean the world to me.