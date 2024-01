Recently at Confused Corp, they launched the ‘Simplicity Initiative’.

In a team meeting, one brave soul asked, “What’s the goal of this initiative?”

The manager, shuffling through a stack of papers, answered, “It’s simple – to reduce complexity.”

As hands shot up with questions, he added, “Don’t worry, there’s a 10-part webinar series and a 500-page handbook explaining it all.”

The room groaned in unison, realizing the ‘Simplicity Initiative’ was anything but simple.