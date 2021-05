Can you plant a thought in someone else’s head? In the film Inception, Leonardo diCaprio attempts to do so by entering the dreams of his target mind. It’s the stuff that a great Hollywood blockbuster is made of.

But what if you could actually manage to get a message literally right into your audience’s head? Impossible? Not for BMW. How the carmaker used afterimages to literally burn its brand into the eyes of an audience has a simple explanation, but it’s still outstanding: