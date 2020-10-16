Good enough, but for what?

Actually, there are two kinds of good enough:

The “I don’t care” kind. The “I care deeply” kind.

The former comes out of disrespect, the latter out or respect for the customer.

The former kind of “good enough” may be another way of saying: “They won’t notice, anyway.” Or “You get what you pay for.” Or maybe “I’ve got other business to do.”

The latter however is another way of saying “I care even if they won’t notice.”

Because when you do, in fact they will feel the difference. They will feel the love that went into building this.

You define your standards. What’s your standard for “good enough”?