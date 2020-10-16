SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Good enough

Good enough, but for what?

Actually, there are two kinds of good enough:

  1. The “I don’t care” kind.
  2. The “I care deeply” kind.

The former comes out of disrespect, the latter out or respect for the customer.

The former kind of “good enough” may be another way of saying: “They won’t notice, anyway.” Or “You get what you pay for.” Or maybe “I’ve got other business to do.”

The latter however is another way of saying “I care even if they won’t notice.”

Because when you do, in fact they will feel the difference. They will feel the love that went into building this.

You define your standards. What’s your standard for “good enough”?

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Natural born pitchers

You’re pitching ideas for as long as you can remember. You pitched the idea of owning a PlayStation to your parents. You pitched the idea

Read »

Fixed worldviews

When we listen to someone, a basic process that happens in our brains (in very simplified terms) is that we compare what we hear with

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz