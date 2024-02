If you can manage to plant one thought in my head that I can’t stop thinking about, you’ve achieved more than most other talks.

Don’t even bother with planting a dozen thoughts until you can manage to plant that one thought in my head.

When it works and I really can’t stop thinking about it, it’s hard to believe that I wouldn’t want to know the second thought. And the third.

What’s a thought that you would like to plant in my head?