SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Football is boring

… unless we root for a team. At which point a whole range of emotions kicks in: hope, joy, sadness, anger, …

When we don’t root for a team, it’s just 22 people running after a ball and trying to kick it into a goal. The same is true for any sports.

As long as we don’t root for a player, watching a Tennis match is among the most boring activities on earth. We must care for the outcome. Otherwise it’s just two people smashing a ball.

What’s the outcome that your audience cares for when you talk to them? Where is the player that they root for in your story? (Hint: It’s not you.) What makes it more than just a person reading off their slides?

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

I don’t wanna hurt you

As a communicator you can play it safe and make sure that your audience feels comfortable all the time. Avoid controversial wordings and content that

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz