Some narratives just

won’t go away.

Why?

The data is clear.

Yet people believe the lie.

But why?

Because it feels right.

That’s why.

—

People aren’t good at feeling data.

That’s why it’s hard to compete on facts with a story that resonates on an emotional level.

If something feels right, we’re pretty good at coming up with good reasons for why it is right. If something just is right but feels wrong, that’s much harder.

Have you had that experience?

How did you deal with it?