Never underestimate the power of staring at a blinking cursor.

Resist the urge to grab your phone if there’s no immediate thought and nothing to type.

Just the blank screen. And a blinking cursor.

Resist the urge to check Insta, LinkedIn, Mail etc.

Still only that blinking cursor.

Resist a little longer.

A little longer.

You will start typing, eventually.

And what you’ve typed is something to work with.

(Works with a blank piece of paper, too.)