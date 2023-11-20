Recently at Confused Corp, the world market leaders for unclear instructions and perplexed employees.

The CEO announces: “Our email communication is the pinnacle of clarity!”

Employees glanced at their screens, where emails looped in endless chains of cryptic jargon, and wondered if clarity was just another word they were using wrong.

The CEO beams: “No one asks for clarification anymore—it’s a triumph!”

In the back, an employee whispers: “We stopped asking because the ‘clarifications’ only make it worse.”