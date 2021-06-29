SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The art of saying what you mean

One of the most frustrating experiences about writing a computer program is when the computer just doesn’t do what you want it to do. This is why one of the earliest lessons you learn as a computer scientist is that there really is no use in getting angry at the computer about this.

The computer does what you tell it to do. Exactly that. Nothing more. Nothing less.

It doesn’t do what you meant. It does what you said. When something doesn’t work the way you meant it to work, it means that what you said was not what you meant.

The computer is always right.

There’s really only one way of getting a computer to do what you meant: Write the code so that it says what you mean.

This is also a great rule to apply when talking to humans. Granted, you might not want to speak to humans just the way you write a program. Your audience might consider you crazy. But, you can invest just as much care in making sure that what you say is what you mean.

(Although when talking to humans, things get even more complex because communication is not about what we say but about what our audience hears.)

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

The 2nd priority

… is the reason why we don’t accomplish our 1st priority. Get a good price and get the deal at all cost. Grow your business

Read »

Pushback

Back in the days when I was still offering design services I recall a meeting with one of my clients. We had sent them a

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com