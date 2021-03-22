SEARCH

What people do during a presentation

A few of the things that people do during a presentation:

  • listen carefully to what’s being said
  • plan their next vacation
  • answer emails
  • apply what they’re hearing to their own problem
  • surf Instagram
  • sleep
  • ask questions
  • flirt with someone on the chat
  • take notes
  • observe what the speaker does well and learn from it
  • stick to the lips of the speaker, impatiently looking forward to the next sentence

What do you want your audience to do during your next presentation? How do you create the conditions to make that happen?

