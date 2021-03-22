What people do during a presentation

A few of the things that people do during a presentation:
- listen carefully to what’s being said
- plan their next vacation
- answer emails
- apply what they’re hearing to their own problem
- surf Instagram
- sleep
- ask questions
- flirt with someone on the chat
- take notes
- observe what the speaker does well and learn from it
- stick to the lips of the speaker, impatiently looking forward to the next sentence
- …
What do you want your audience to do during your next presentation? How do you create the conditions to make that happen?