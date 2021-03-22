What people do during a presentation

A few of the things that people do during a presentation:

listen carefully to what’s being said

plan their next vacation

answer emails

apply what they’re hearing to their own problem

surf Instagram

sleep

ask questions

flirt with someone on the chat

take notes

observe what the speaker does well and learn from it

stick to the lips of the speaker, impatiently looking forward to the next sentence

…

What do you want your audience to do during your next presentation? How do you create the conditions to make that happen?