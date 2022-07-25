Ready or not?

“The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready; it goes on because it’s 11:30.” – Lorne Michaels

These are the words of Saturday Night Live founder Lorne Michaels. If they would wait for the show to be ready, it would probably never go on. Because it can always be made better.

Better is the enemy of the good. Better ideas kill good ideas. But also, the prospect of a better idea can keep good ideas from shipping.

The art is in finding the balance. Saturday Night Live have found that balance in their weekly schedule. It’s a public schedule. They promise to ship every week. They ship the best work they could come up with in one week. No better. But no worse.

How do you determine that it’s time to ship?