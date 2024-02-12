The missing element to trust

Trust can thrive when people say what they mean and mean what they say. Easy, isn’t it? Well, not quite …

Here’s the bit where everything can still fall apart:

Clarity!

Or lack thereof.

Saying what you mean doesn’t guarantee that the others get what you mean. But the equation only works if it’s clear to both sides what is meant.

Keep that in mind the next time you’re frustrated when someone didn’t do what they seemed to have promised.

Did they really promise what you thought they’d promised?

Or how about you? If you asked the others, what did they really understand?

But what do you do when there’s that subtle feeling that maybe, just maybe, they didn’t catch your point?

Why not just cut through the guesswork and ask them? Straight up.

It’s not rocket science, but it’s often missed: making sure you’re on the same page.

That’s key: If in doubt, ask!