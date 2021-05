Here’s a great car ad:

Did you see it coming?

Probably not. Because no one ever does.

Here’s a different take on the same topic:

It’s a much more positive take on the same topic.

And it teaches us that beyond the first idea there’s almost always a second idea. It pays to keep looking for it. And then for the third. Easy as it would be to go with the first idea, it might not yet be the best idea.