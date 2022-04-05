SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Moving faster

“I’m not getting the results I’m looking for … so I need to work harder and move faster.”

But do you?

Because the thing is when you’re moving full speed in the wrong direction, you’re not going to arrive anywhere meaningful. It pays to reflect on whether you’re actually headed in the right direction before working harder or moving faster.

Which means that the opposite might be way more useful. Pause for a moment. Reflect, refocus, and refine to gain clarity about where you’re headed. Or more precisely: where you should be heading.

That process takes time. You might feel that it slows you down. But it’s required work that will pay off manifold when you do it properly.

That’s one of the reasons why you can’t accelerate the “Crack the Clarity Code” course. Lessons are released daily and there’s no way for you to skip ahead.

When you’re considering the course, you’re looking for clarity, not speed, don’t you? The quick answer is usually not the most clearest answer. That’s why I want you to really think the prompts through before you move on to the next lesson. When you do, the next lesson will be so much more valuable. And the results will feel so much clearer.

Crack the clarity Code

New posts every weekday.
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Read More

Afraid of failing

Some people are so afraid of failing that they can’t find the courage to succeed. Sometimes to the degree that they won’t even start to

Read »

Louder?

The world of marketing gets louder. Essentially every day. As every business and many employees turn into publishers, we not only get ever more, but

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.