The megaphone

You’re handed a megaphone. You can say whatever you want.

What do you choose to say?

Everyone around you will hear it.

But that, of course, is no guarantee that they will listen.

The only thing that’s certain is that they will hear it.

What do you think will make them listen?

What do you think will make them pause?

What will make them come closer?

Or pass your message along?

This, essentially, is public speaking.

Only that you’re handed a microphone in place of a megaphone.

What do you choose to say?