Leaders Light The Path
The stupidity of wasps (and humans)

I’m looking at a wasp trying to fly through the sliding glass door of our living room. It’s half way open but the wasp is trying to fly through the glass part. Doesn’t work too well, actually.

As humans, we’re inclined to think how stupid wasps are. What a waste of energy it is to keep banging their heads against the glass. How easy it would be to just fly 30cm to the right.

And yet, when was the last time you asked yourself whether you are trying to do the same sometimes?

Imagine some alien being that is way more intelligent than humans. What would be a hopeless task that you keep investing energy in that this more intelligent being would easily spot as stupid?

Would you agree that now, it’s probably time to do something that wasps can’t? Let’s adapt and change this behavior.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

