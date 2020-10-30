SEARCH

The fear of focus

The fear of focus is the fear that the thing you would focus on isn’t enough.

That people would want more. And that you cannot leave out this aspect and certainly not that one.

So, you broaden your focus because if you actually left this out or that, then someone might complain.

And that’s probably true. Some people would complain.

As they always do. Yet, more often than not, it’s the colleagues who complain. Not the audience.

Audiences love focus. They love clarity. They love being able to get you.

Don’t be afraid of focus. Be afraid of lack of focus.

