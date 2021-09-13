SEARCH

How to reply when a new life is calling

This is part 4 of the series on leaders who light the path – a group of extraordinary people doing work that matters. All of them have been pioneers in going through my new masterclass “Leaders Light the Path” which will open to the public this fall.

Disco is the founder of Labyrinths Journeys and helps people start a new chapter in their life.

When a new life is calling it often comes with doubts and uncertainties. Will this work? Should I really go for it? What will my peers think? Where should I even start?

Disco empowers you to overcome these uncertainties. He lights his clients a path that leads them to live the life that fits to who they truly are.

In this interview, we’ve spoken about what’s holding people back – and why. But most importantly, about what to say and do when a new life is calling. Read Disco’s fascinating story here.

After he took my masterclass, Disco told me that he was able to focus his message to a degree that made him wake up in the morning feeling excited and constantly thinking about how to share it with more people. If you want to experience the same, I would love for you to consider joining the first public edition of the “Leaders Light the Path” masterclass. It launches October, 26th.

