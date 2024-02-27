fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

The art of resonance

The art of persuasion is the art of getting people to do something they didn’t want to do.

(If they wanted to do it, you wouldn’t have to persuade them.)

I prefer to resonate instead. That’s the art of aligning what you want with what they want.

Not with what they should want. But with what they do want.

The problem, of course, is in figuring out what that actually is – especially, given that they often don’t (and sometimes can’t) articulate it clearly.

Another problem is to figure out what it actually is that you want.

So it’s not that trying to resonate would be significantly easier than persuasion (if at all). The choice is more about how much you care about the other side.

What’s your perspective on this?

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Curiosity

Many presenters tell their audience everything but fail to make them curious for anything. It’s exactly the other way around: Start from curiosity and ignore

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.