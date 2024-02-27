The art of resonance

The art of persuasion is the art of getting people to do something they didn’t want to do.

(If they wanted to do it, you wouldn’t have to persuade them.)

I prefer to resonate instead. That’s the art of aligning what you want with what they want.

Not with what they should want. But with what they do want.

The problem, of course, is in figuring out what that actually is – especially, given that they often don’t (and sometimes can’t) articulate it clearly.

Another problem is to figure out what it actually is that you want.

So it’s not that trying to resonate would be significantly easier than persuasion (if at all). The choice is more about how much you care about the other side.

What’s your perspective on this?