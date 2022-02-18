Taking responsibility for our work

Knives can kill people. Are the makers of the knives responsible?

How about the marketers?

Let’s assume X out of every 100,000 knives are used to do harm. When they do more effective marketing to sell more knives, does that affect their responsibility? After all, it increases the number of knives out there that can potentially do harm – and in extension it quite likely increases the number of knives that are used to actually do harm.

When you take ownership of your marketing success, do you take ownership of the side effects as well?

Just thinking out loud …