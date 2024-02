Among the things that frequently surprise my clients is the speed at which we arrive at results.

Anna once said: “I am not sure how you crawl into these ideas so quickly, assess them so clearly and then make such helpful summative comments considering an arsenal of factors in such record time.”

Well, I have no idea how my clients arrive at their brilliance, either, but together it seems that it’s the perfect match.

If you have an important story to share, let’s connect and find the right words.