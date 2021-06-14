Tesla’s marketing

The easiest way to get people talking about your product is to start with a product that’s worth talking about.

That’s why, for example, the new Tesla Plaid S accelerates from 0—60 mph in less than 2 sec – or 1,99 sec to be more precise.

It’s the fastest acceleration for any production car ever sold. And it gets talked about a lot. It’s what spreads the word about Tesla’s updated Model S.

Tesla excels at this kind of marketing. It’s easy to overlook that this is by design: a clear focus on messages that spread.

Rather than mentioning the acceleration as one technical feature among a thousand other things that could be said about the car … rather than mentioning it as bullet point 3 on slide number 17, they started with the message and made it the key pass-along phrase: this is the fastest acceleration ever built in production cars. Even more: they designed the car so that it can accelerate that fast. The message is not an afterthought after the car was built. The car was built with the message in mind. It’s by design.

What’s worth talking about for your product? How can you make it the centrepiece of your communication so that it can spread because you made it super easy for your audience to pass it along? How can you build your product so that it becomes worth talking about?