Super focused communication

“So, what was the talk about?”
The best communicators don’t leave this to chance. They carefully focus their story to deliver a lasting impact.

The default mode to communication is very different. It goes something like this: I’m just going to tell you everything and you’re going to be convinced. But we all know how that usually turns out.

Let’s change this. I’m hosting a live event on April, 25th to help you become a super-focused communicator. Based on my work with leaders across the globe, you’ll learn how to:
💪 find the courage to truly cut to the core,
💡 separate the signal from the noise and
🙌 direct everyone’s energy on what matters most, no matter how complex the task at hand is.

Where others are overwhelmed with choice, leaders who master focus point us in the right direction. Where others are torn between alternatives, they make us see how to make that choice.

Remember: If you don’t decide on what matters most, your audience is going to decide for you. And you might not like their choice. It’s always better to find that courage yourself.

Join me on April, 25th … it’s free: https://michaelgerharz.com/live.

Needs more info

Some salespeople love to make decisions on behalf of their customer. Their favorite one: the purchase. These salespeople have already decided that their customer wants

Read »
