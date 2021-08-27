Sometimes, we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to be someone.
How about you take this day as an opportunity for just being you.
Sometimes, we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to be someone.
How about you take this day as an opportunity for just being you.
When doing a sales presentation to a group of people, it really helps to understand what each person’s role in the meeting is. Who is
If I didn’t follow your advice what would happen? Where would I be missing out? Because why would I listen if nothing’s at stake?
At the time I published this post your day had 900 minutes left. When you finish reading, it will be down to 899 minutes. Why