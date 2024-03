My favorite TV show as a child always ended with a call to action: “You can safely switch off the TV now!”

Which we did. Even though it was probably more our parents’ decision than ours, it was often the start to some fun hours.

What if, after reading this post, you did the same?

There’s a day waiting outside.

Conversations to be had.

Walks to be made.

Smiles …

Feels like a good choice to me.

You can safely switch your device off now ;-)