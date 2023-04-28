fbpx

Your problem

People love to turn their problem into your problem.

“I got a call on the phone so I’m late to the meeting.”

“My parking lot was taken by a stranger so I’m taking yours (I gotta park somewhere!).”

“It’s harder for us to get the supply to make the product we promised to deliver on May, 2nd so we’re delaying the delivery (See, keeping the promised date would reduce our margins).”

Perfectly reasonable from their perspective. Somewhat reasonable from my perspective (sometimes): After all, I might prefer having you at the meeting late rather than not at all. And I want your business to make a healthy profit so that I can rely on you as a supplier far into the future.

But you’re still turning your problem into mine. That’s ok if there’s really no alternative. It’s not ok if you’re just being lazy. Or inconsiderate.

Where have you been on the receiving side of this? But more importantly where have you turned your problem into someone else’s problem? What would it have cost you if you hadn’t?

