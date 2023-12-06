There’s a fine line between trivial and profoundly simple.

One is generic (“Just believe in yourself!”), while the other offers concrete guidance and acknowledges the underlying complexities of individual experiences.

One strips the subject of its nuance and depth, while the other breaks down complex issues into clear, understandable segments.

One repeats common knowledge, while the other offers unique perspectives or insights, simple yet enlightening.

One stops at the ‘what’ and ‘how’, while the other expands on the ‘why’ behind.

One offers snackable content, while the other offers food for thought.

One assumes the audience won’t understand more complex ideas, while the other considers the audience smart.