Why me? Why now?

These are the two obvious questions that are too often overlooked in communication.

I get that you are excited about your product. But why should I?

I understand that you need an investor to grow your business. But why me?

I see that it’s urgent for you. But why should it be for me?

You’re not communicating for yourself. You already know everything that you’re going to tell me. You’re already convinced. The purpose of the pitch, the website, the social media post, … is not to make me see what you see. It is to make it obvious why I should care for what you make me see.