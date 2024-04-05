Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

A little empathy

“I’m sorry!”
Three words that can change the dynamics almost every time something went wrong.

Instead, people tend to get defensive.
“Not my fault!”
“I did nothing wrong!”
“You should have done it differently!”

Which might be 100% accurate. It wasn’t their fault.

But what if I wasn’t even looking for someone to blame? What if I’m totally aware that I should have done it differently?

And yet, here I am. Things have gone wrong and it hurts.

What if all I wanted was an acknowledgment of that feeling?

“I feel you!” might be all that it takes.

Instead, people are more concerned about their own feelings.
Which is probably just an intuitive reaction.
But once you see it you can change it.

A little more empathy takes interactions a long way – especially when things have gone wrong.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

When clarity emerges

When clarity emerges, it immediately dissolves. Clarity invites new possibilities and opens up new directions. Which inevitably push clarity away. If you pursue the possibilities,

Read »

Afraid of failing

Some people are so afraid of failing that they can’t find the courage to succeed. Sometimes to the degree that they won’t even start to

Read »

Adapt or Attract

Two ways to resonate strongly with your audience. Adapt your messaging to the audience. Or. Attract your audience with your messaging. Which one do you

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.