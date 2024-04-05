A little empathy

“I’m sorry!”

Three words that can change the dynamics almost every time something went wrong.

Instead, people tend to get defensive.

“Not my fault!”

“I did nothing wrong!”

“You should have done it differently!”

Which might be 100% accurate. It wasn’t their fault.

But what if I wasn’t even looking for someone to blame? What if I’m totally aware that I should have done it differently?

And yet, here I am. Things have gone wrong and it hurts.

What if all I wanted was an acknowledgment of that feeling?

“I feel you!” might be all that it takes.

Instead, people are more concerned about their own feelings.

Which is probably just an intuitive reaction.

But once you see it you can change it.

A little more empathy takes interactions a long way – especially when things have gone wrong.